Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $9,323,250 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,679 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16,610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,755. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $116.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

