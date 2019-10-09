Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises about 0.8% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

DLTR traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,755. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $8,114,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $9,323,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.