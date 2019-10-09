Dollarama Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of DOL opened at C$46.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.14. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$30.70 and a 12-month high of C$52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.40.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,453 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.16, for a total transaction of C$218,923.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,101 shares in the company, valued at C$4,527,979.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 117,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$5,586,714.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at C$66,849.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,453 shares of company stock worth $10,889,867.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

