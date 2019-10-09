Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.49

Shares of Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and traded as high as $90.00. Dotdigital Group shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 79,171 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOTD shares. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.52. The firm has a market cap of $265.60 million and a PE ratio of 30.80.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

