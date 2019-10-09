Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 2,526 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $31,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $23.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $658.27. 15,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,610. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.74 and a twelve month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

