Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 8,633 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $58,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

United Technologies stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.79. 2,453,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,099. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.11.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

