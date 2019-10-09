Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.63.

Shares of AJG traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $86.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,330. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.