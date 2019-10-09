Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,296 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4,405.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after buying an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 184.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,931 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $13,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.57. The company had a trading volume of 494,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,419. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $336.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

