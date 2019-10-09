Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $70.82 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754,092 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 2.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $70,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nike from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Nike to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.75. 539,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. Nike’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,482 shares of company stock worth $47,549,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

