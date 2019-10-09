Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 81.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,050,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,245. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

