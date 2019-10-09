Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after buying an additional 3,653,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,546,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,445,226,000 after buying an additional 318,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after buying an additional 7,767,384 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.15.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,915. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $168.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

