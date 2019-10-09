Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

XOM stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 655,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,504,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

