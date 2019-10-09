Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 7,730 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 68,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 467,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after acquiring an additional 116,583 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,719,000 after acquiring an additional 184,331 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 116,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,858. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.26.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

