Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Receives $99.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.74.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE DOV traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dover has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $103.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dover by 134.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 49,548 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 1.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $953,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,696,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,171,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

