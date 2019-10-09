DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on DSPG. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

DSPG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. 39,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.57 million, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $252,241.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,231.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DSP Group by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

