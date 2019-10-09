Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $336.00

Eco Animal Health Group Plc (LON:EAH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 336 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.55), with a volume of 8674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.55).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $226.86 million and a PE ratio of 20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 366.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 391.14.

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

