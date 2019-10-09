Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total value of $1,693,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,987.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $220,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,191 shares of company stock valued at $34,662,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.03. 41,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

