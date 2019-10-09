Elastos Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00023494 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, LBank, Kucoin and Huobi. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $31.00 million and $2.46 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,908,721 coins and its circulating supply is 16,063,887 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, BCEX, Bit-Z, Huobi and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

