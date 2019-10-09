Ellevest Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,215,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. 6,060,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,064,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

