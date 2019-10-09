Ellevest Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 992,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 561,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,110,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,168,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,710,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.89. 4,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,786. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.75 and a 52-week high of $231.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.93.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6449 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

