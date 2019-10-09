Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. 308,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

