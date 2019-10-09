Ellevest Inc. Has $98,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 152.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,124,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.46. 949,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,805,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

