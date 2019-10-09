Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 76,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. 15,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,842. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0572 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.