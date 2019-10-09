Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,419. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

