Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock remained flat at $$51.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,685,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $59.05.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.