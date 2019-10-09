Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $583,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 92,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

IJT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.56. 71,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,914. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $190.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4696 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

