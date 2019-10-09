Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,638 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $144,917,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,170,000 after acquiring an additional 778,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,052,000 after acquiring an additional 480,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 326,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,420,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.08. 1,160,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $164.34.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.