Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 199.0% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.85. 2,443,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.