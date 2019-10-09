Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 247 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,961 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 113.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,027,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,318 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 771.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 381,575 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $20,513,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $15,561,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $293,891.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,018 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,403 shares of company stock worth $7,092,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 434,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.84.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.