Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Stock Price Down 8%

Eloro Resources Ltd (CVE:ELO) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 373,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,339% from the average daily volume of 25,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of $8.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. It holds a 90% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,930 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The company also holds various copper and gold projects in Québec, Canada.

