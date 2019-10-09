Elysian Hits Market Cap of $95,388.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinExchange, Liquid and IDEX. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $95,388.00 and approximately $27,657.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elysian has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00209348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01058203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00090320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, BitForex, Liquid, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.