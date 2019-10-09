Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.89

Empire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EMPK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as low as $12.62. Empire Bancorp shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

About Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK)

Empire Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Empire National Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in New York. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.