Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 90,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a one year low of C$22.38 and a one year high of C$37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.06.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

