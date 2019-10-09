Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.34

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and traded as low as $27.79. Empire shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

About Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.