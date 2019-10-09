Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $43,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock remained flat at $$34.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,360,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.