Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.49

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 45122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENLAY. Barclays began coverage on Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enel S.p.A. ADS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

