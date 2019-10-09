EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 729,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the period. EPR Properties comprises about 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.94% of EPR Properties worth $56,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EPR Properties by 250.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in EPR Properties by 858.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in EPR Properties by 447.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 199,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 163,253 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,717,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,980,000 after acquiring an additional 146,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

