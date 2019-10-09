Ethereum Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $69,118.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Ethereum Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Cash has a total market cap of $69,118.00 and approximately $130.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00196663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.01024919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00091403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

