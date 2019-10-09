Ethereum Classic Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $536.49 million and approximately $444.25 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00056860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinroom, EXX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.24 or 0.02288925 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 114,124,283 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, Koineks, Instant Bitex, Binance, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Exmo, ZB.COM, C-CEX, Huobi, RightBTC, Liquid, Cryptomate, YoBit, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, CoinExchange, CoinEx, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, Bibox, C2CX, BitForex, BCEX, Gate.io, CoinTiger, CoinEgg, LBank, Coinsuper, QBTC, Cryptopia, EXX, Korbit, OKEx, Coinhub, Bitsane, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Coinone, Ovis, Upbit, BigONE, HBUS, OKCoin International, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, BTC Markets, Bithumb, Coinroom, Indodax, CPDAX, Coinut, Coinnest, Kraken, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, Exrates and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

