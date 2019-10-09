Etherparty (FUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.85 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance. Etherparty has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $933,161.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00209346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.01062908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00090403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

