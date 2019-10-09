Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,190 Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,027. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

