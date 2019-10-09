Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $680,043,000 after purchasing an additional 913,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 35.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,421,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 894,736 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $73,201.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $855,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.08. 93,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,473. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.