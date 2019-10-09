Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XELA. ValuEngine upgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Exela Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura cut their price target on Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:XELA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,624. The firm has a market cap of $207.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $390.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

