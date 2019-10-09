Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,015 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Exelon by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 11,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,020,000 after buying an additional 625,681 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 204,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

