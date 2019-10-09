Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Updates Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.05–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $70-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.94 million.

Shares of Exfo stock remained flat at $$3.68 during trading on Wednesday. 43,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exfo has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.61 million, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exfo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.30.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

