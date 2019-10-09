eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Richard Stanwood Miller Sells 17,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $138,950.00.

Richard Stanwood Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $145,775.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $155,925.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $147,525.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $158,550.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $156,450.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $173,250.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $183,925.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $178,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $194,075.00.

Shares of EXPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 1,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,640. eXp World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 4.36.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.75 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth $162,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in eXp World by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

