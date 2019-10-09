Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.0% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,428,779,000 after buying an additional 305,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after buying an additional 1,057,308 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,659,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,504,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.