Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Reduced by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,580,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

