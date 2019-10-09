Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.40

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 900185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 75,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $3,345,725.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 289,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,506.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent B. Bickett sold 51,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $2,307,255.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 589,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,316,831.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

