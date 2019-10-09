First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.37 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average is $115.06. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $24,437,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

